La Salle punches ticket to Final Four

The De La Salle University Green Archers booked a ticket to the UAAP Season Men’s Basketball Final Four after defeating the Adamson University Soaring Falcons, 69-57, on Nov. 8. 2023 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers improved its record to 8-3, good for third place in the standings off a league-best five-game winning streak.

In addition, La Salle coach Topex Robinson achieved what his predecessor Derick Pumaren failed to do last season with three games left to spare in the elimination round.

“We’re just so grateful and blessed to be in this situation right now that we’re in,” said Robinson.

“These guys just never, n­e­ver gave up. It was really hard coming off that game against UP. They never took a break. They just kept on grinding. Guys are hurt but they just said so be it.

“These guys really are warriors and we’re just happy that we slugged it out with Adamson and got the win tonight,” added Robinson.

UAAP MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao was once again at the forefront of La Salle’s winning run as he produced 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while Michael Phillips had eight points and seized 11 rebounds.