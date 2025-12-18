La Salle reclaims throne

MANILA — De La Salle University reclaimed the UAAP men’s basketball crown after pulling off an 80-72 victory over University of the Philippines in Game 2 of the Season 88 Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday evening, Dec. 17, 2025.

The two teams met in the championship round for the third straight season. The Green Archers triumphed in Season 86, while UP grabbed the Season 87 title.

“Our adversities really strengthened our faith. This series is a journey worth remembering. We also have to honor and acknowledge UP for bringing out the best in us, but again, grateful and blessed to win another championship,” said head coach Topex Robinson after La Salle captured its 11th UAAP crown.

Graduating Mike Phillips finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds.

“Jesus brought us to rock bottom so he could show us that He is the rock. Jesus Christ is the one who saved us. I just wanted to give my heart out for La Salle,” said the Finals MVP.

Mason Amos chipped in 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three blocks, while Vhoris Marasigan had 10 points and two steals for La Salle, which led 76-69, 31 seconds to go.

Jacob Cortez had nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Rey Remogat delivered 21 points, including a triple that gave the Fighting Maroons the upperhand at 67-64, 4:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Remogat, who also had three rebounds, two steals and two assists, made two free throws as UP held the lead for the last time at 73-72, 1:05 remaining.

Francis Nnoruka contributed 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Reyland Torres added 11 points.

De La Salle won Game 1, 74-70, before UP bounced back in Game 2, 66-63.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lauded the great display of competition in the UAAP men’s basketball finals between UP and De La Salle.

In a Facebook post, Marcos congratulated the DLSU Green Archers for clinching the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball championship, describing the title as well-deserved for the team’s strong performance.

“A great UAAP basketball finals series between UP and La Salle. Well played to all,” he said.

“Congratulations to the UAAP Basketball Champions, the De La Salle Green Archers! A well-deserved championship for a great team.” / PNA