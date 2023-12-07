La Salle: UAAP 86 men’s basketball champs

After a long seven-year wait, the De La Salle University Green Archers are back on top of the UAAP men’s basketball throne after it defeated the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 73-69, in the deciding Game 3 of the Season 86 finals on Wednesday night, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After not playing up to par in the first two games of the series, UAAP Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kevin Quiambao came alive in the rubber match and delivered the go-ahead floater and two free-throws to put the Green Archers in front for good after trailing by as much as nine in the contest that was witnessed by a record crowd numbering over 25,000.

This was La Salle’s 10th title in league history and their first since Season 79.

“I’m so grateful and honored to be a part of this amazing group of guys. Also, we have to credit the coaches who came before me and built this team. They’ve done a tremendous job and I’m just so grateful for these guys that were with me throughout the season. I can’t thank the coaches enough also,” said Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson.

UP appeared to have the momentum as a Malick Diouf putback shoved them in front, 67-63, with 6:05 to go. However, the Fighting Maroons would not register another point for the next six minutes and two seconds and the Green Archers took advantage, with Evan Nelle canning a long triple to pull them within one before Quiambao’s late-game heroics.

Quiambao finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, and was named the Finals MVP after averaging 14.66 points, 9.33 rebounds, 2.33 assists and 2.0 blocks in the series.

“We just left it all on the court. It’s Game 3. It’s win-or-go-home. It feels amazing to be champions despite a ton of doubters out there,” said Quiambao.

Nelle added 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block, while Jonnel Policarpio came up with eight points in just seven minutes and 11 seconds.

Diouf led UP with 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field while also hauling down 14 rebounds.

Francis Lopez chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks, and three steals, while Harold Alarcon had 10 points.