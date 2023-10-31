La Salle’s Quiambao named UAAP Player of the Week

LA SALLE Green Archers star Kevin Quiambao has been named as the UAAP Player of the Week after helping his team win three straight games in the Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The versatile Quiambao tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds, a league-record 14 assists and four steals in an 88-78 win against the National University Bulldogs after pouring in 22 points, 12 boards, six assists and five steals in a 100-69 rout of the University of Santo Tomas.

La Salle’s coaching staff was hardly surprised by the MVP frontrunner’s play this season, saying it was a result of trust in the new system implemented by new coach Topex Robinson.

“The trust that he has with his teammates and the trust that his teammates have for him, you can’t measure that. We see him do this during practice and we’re not surprised when it shows up during the game,” assistant coach Gian Nazario shared.

“The credit really goes to him b­e­cause of the work that he puts in.”

Quiambao averaged a triple-double in the twin victories, averaging eye-popping numbers of 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 10 assists and 4.5 steals per contest to become the unanimous choice for the citation.