La Terraza merges heritage and innovation with a fresh menu

The Montebello Villa Resort has been a well-beloved city resort at the heart of Cebu City for the last 50 years. Along with it comes the authentic Spanish-Filipino taste of La Terraza, the hotel’s in-house restaurant, which has been a Cebuano favorite for decades.

While the villa resort, located along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave, Banilad, Cebu City, has recently changed management hands, the Spanish-Filipino accommodation has maintained its heritage of family-oriented service.

Paolo Dino, the new managing director of the villa resort, told SunStar Cebu that they intend to keep Montebello’s history and heritage at the heart of their operations as they reopen after the pandemic.

Yet while the tradition lives on, Dino said there is also innovation to look forward to as the new management plans to build upon the foundations of Montebello to modernize it and make it better for new and returning guests alike.

“The reason why we try to shake things up is because we want to instill our own identity in Montebello. Some of the dishes signify change, but apart from change, it also signifies tradition because we want to keep what Montebello has been known for but elevate it at the same time,” said Dino.

Such marriage between tradition and innovation is most apparent in La Terraza’s new menu.

The new taste of home

Chef Lance Rickymar Aclo brought a fresh take to the beloved Montebello kitchen with his youthful expertise.

Aclo was a former sous chef for Montebello, but he left the villa resort years ago to garner experience all around the country and, most recently, a Michelin-rated restaurant in the Middle East.

The young chef returned to La Terraza this year and has undertaken the ambitious feat of creating something new from the time-tested Montebello tradition.

Together, Dino and Aclo formulated novel dishes to capture a new generation of Montebello guests and La Terraza patrons.

The Risoni series, topped with parmigiana reggiano foam, is one of the additions to the menu that may be in the running for the restaurant’s new classics.

The Risoni Negra is an iconic dish, darkened by squid ink, made savory by local scallops and butter quenelle

“The Risoni Valencia embraces a traditional approach with chicken, pork paellera, saffron, paprika and chorizo de cerdo.”

While the Risoni Al Funghi is a melting pot of mushroom goodness with caramelized shiitake puree, grilled mushroom and achuete truffle quenelle.

Chef’s Kawali is a special take on the Filipino favorite, with poached egg and glazed coconut sauce. Other dishes such as the Lengua Victoria, Callos, Chicken Paprika, Mahi-Mahi and Halo-halo Con Buko are worth trying.

Perhaps, the most novel take is La Terraza’s Creme Brulee, baked with local pumpkin, cinnamon, orange zest and candied pumpkin. The taste is reminiscent of pumpkin spice.

Bougainvillea tradition

Alco said that he is determined to keep the Montebello way of cooking even when brings in innovative dishes to La Terraza.

This is why he kept the traditional Paellas that restaurant patrons have continued to come back to for decades now.

The Paella Negra and Paella Mixta maintain the familiar taste patrons are used to, with seafood rice infused with saffron and fish broth.

The iconic Montebello bougainvillea remains to be a central piece in the La Terraza menu as well.

With the abundance of flowers within the property, the plates are garnished with bougainvillea petals during on-season.

This unique inculcation of nature is what sets apart La Terraza from the rest of its culinary counterparts.

La Terraza continues to be one of Cebu’s iconic Spanish-Filipino restaurants, located within the equally iconic Montebello Villa Resort.

Yet, as a restaurant, it continues to innovate with the times, promising fresh tastes for years to come.”