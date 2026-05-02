La Union’s Bea Windorski wins Miss Universe PH 2026

The La Union beauty will represent the Philippines in the 75th Miss Universe, set to be held in Puerto Rico.

During the question-and-answer portion, Windorski was asked: “Many Filipinos are getting frustrated with the country. For you, why is it still worth it to represent the Philippines on the global stage?”

She answered:

“The Philippines is a place that I’ve been in love with my whole life. Growing up in a predominantly non-diverse part of the United States, I was identified as Filipina first and foremost. I often had to point out where the Philippines was on a map to my peers, and I always felt a sense of belonging and home.

I chose to pack my life into balikbayan boxes and suitcases because I believe in the limitless potential of the Filipino people and the fact that we need to create local opportunities here so that people don’t have to go abroad and be separated from their families in order to survive and thrive.

If I am given the title of Miss Universe Philippines, I promise to be a public servant for all.”

The coronation night was hosted by Filipino drag star Marina Summers.

Joining Windorski in the Top 7 were: Allyson Hetland of Pampanga, Nicole Borromeo of Cebu Province, Bella Ysmael of Taguig, Marian Arellano of Tarlac, Apriel Smith of Cebu City, and Jenrose Javier of Sultan Kudarat. (CLC)