La Union’s Bea Windorski wins Miss Universe PH 2026

BEA Millan-Windorski of La Union won Miss Universe Philippines 2026.
Windorski was crowned by her predecessor, Ahtisa Manalo, during the coronation night on Saturday, May 2.
The La Union beauty will represent the Philippines in the 75th Miss Universe, set to be held in Puerto Rico.
During the question-and-answer portion, Windorski was asked: “Many Filipinos are getting frustrated with the country. For you, why is it still worth it to represent the Philippines on the global stage?”
She answered:
The coronation night was hosted by Filipino drag star Marina Summers.
Joining Windorski in the Top 7 were: Allyson Hetland of Pampanga, Nicole Borromeo of Cebu Province, Bella Ysmael of Taguig, Marian Arellano of Tarlac, Apriel Smith of Cebu City, and Jenrose Javier of Sultan Kudarat. (CLC)