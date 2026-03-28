Labangon gets 30-year facility rights, opens play center

BARANGAY Labangon in Cebu City marked a milestone on Friday, March 27, 2026, as Barangay Captain Derrick Yap and Mayor Nestor Archival formally signed a usufruct agreement granting the barangay the right to use a 2,026-square-meter multi-purpose building beside the barangay hall for 30 years.

The signing ceremony was held at the Labangon Barangay Hall and was witnessed by South District Rep. Edu Rama, underscoring the agreement’s significance to the district.

Under the agreement, Barangay Labangon will use the facility exclusively for community and public purposes, enabling the local government unit to better serve its constituents.

The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening the barangay’s capacity to deliver essential services and programs to residents. The Cebu City Government, the registered owner of the property under TCT 170261, retains ownership while entrusting stewardship to the barangay.

Yap also thanked City Councilor Phillip Zafra for sponsoring the usufruct resolution in the City Council, as well as Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and the rest of the council.

Indoor playground

Meanwhile, children in Barangay Labangon will soon have access to an affordable indoor playground, following the soft launch of what officials said is the first barangay-run indoor play facility in Cebu City.

The facility was unveiled through a ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing held on the same day, shortly after Yap delivered his State of the Barangay Address.

The playground is designed to offer families a more budget-friendly alternative to commercial indoor play facilities.

It is expected to fully open to the public in April — coinciding with the summer season and school break — pending approval of a formal resolution by the barangay council. / PR