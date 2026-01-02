Labangon SK chair refutes Thailand travel allegations

Related: Mayor: No travel authority signed for Labangon SK official’s Thailand trip

The backlash erupted after social media personality Rian Bacalla, posted a scathing Facebook message on December 31, 2025. Bacalla questioned the timing of the trip and criticized a perceived lack of year-end youth programs in the barangay, sparking a wave of online scrutiny.

In a statement addressing the issue, Buendia provided documentation to prove that his travel was both authorized and personally funded.

He emphasized that the trip was a family-sponsored vacation intended for "personal well-being and work-life balance."

"The allegations are not true. Wala mi giundangan nga serbisyo" Buendia said. "The important point is that the personal travel was family-sponsored. No single centavo from the government was used, and a Travel Authority was issued as compliance."

Buendia cited the challenges his office has faced, including budget delays and utility cuts to the SK office.

"Lisod kaayo ang sitwasyon, labi na nga neophytes mi sa politika, pero among gipaninguhaan nga dili mapollute among character sa mga dautang batasan sa pipila ka politiko ug mga tao nila sa among palibot," he added.