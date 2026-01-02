Labangon SK chair refutes Thailand travel allegations

SANGGUNIANG Kabataan (SK) Chairperson Kim Kyle Buendia of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City dismissed allegations regarding his recent travel to Thailand, calling the controversy an attack intended to mislead the public and malign his integrity.
The backlash erupted after social media personality Rian Bacalla, posted a scathing Facebook message on December 31, 2025. Bacalla questioned the timing of the trip and criticized a perceived lack of year-end youth programs in the barangay, sparking a wave of online scrutiny.
In a statement addressing the issue, Buendia provided documentation to prove that his travel was both authorized and personally funded.
He emphasized that the trip was a family-sponsored vacation intended for "personal well-being and work-life balance."
"The allegations are not true. Wala mi giundangan nga serbisyo" Buendia said. "The important point is that the personal travel was family-sponsored. No single centavo from the government was used, and a Travel Authority was issued as compliance."
Buendia cited the challenges his office has faced, including budget delays and utility cuts to the SK office.
"Lisod kaayo ang sitwasyon, labi na nga neophytes mi sa politika, pero among gipaninguhaan nga dili mapollute among character sa mga dautang batasan sa pipila ka politiko ug mga tao nila sa among palibot," he added.
To support his defense, Buendia released several documents, including a request for Travel Authority addressed to the Mayor’s office dated November 14, 2025, which was received by the Office of the City Mayor on November 26.
An official Travel Authority issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) signed by Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla and a wedding invitation, supporting his claim that the trip was for a personal family event.
The DILG document specifies the destination as Thailand from December 26, 2025, to January 6, 2026, for "Personal Reasons."
Buendia urged the public not to be swayed by "propaganda" and to allow the truth to prevail over political motives. (CAV)