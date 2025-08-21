Labogon slaughterhouse closure looms

OFFICIALS of Mandaue City are considering the closure of the slaughterhouse in Barangay Labogon following findings that the facility has failed to meet basic health and sanitation standards, along with concerns raised over its deteriorating infrastructure and rusting walls.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said he is still waiting for the formal recommendation of the Mandaue City Veterinary Office (CVO); however, closure is strongly being considered.

“It needs to be closed because it needs to be improved. It can no longer meet the requirements,” the mayor said in an interview on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, adding that food safety and sanitation remain his top priorities.

The Labogon slaughterhouse, a government-run facility, has been found to be dirty and outdated and in urgent need of renovation to ensure the safety of the meat processed there.

Ouano said the CVO may soon be able to submit its official recommendation. He added that proposals have been raised to renovate and rehabilitate the facility, with some vendors expressing willingness to invest in infrastructure development.

Ouano said the City is still evaluating which option would be the most advantageous. However, the mayor noted that if renovation pushes through, the slaughterhouse may only meet a single-A classification instead of its former double-AA standard.

“We will also listen to the proposals of others. The discussions are still ongoing in Labogon. I have not yet seen the hard copy, but this is the initial point from our conversation ... What we can be sure of is that the safety and integrity of the meat will be protected and that is the City’s main concern, to ensure Mandaue will not suffer any damage in this regard,” Ouano said.

For some vendors, the looming closure of the slaughterhouse may not pose a significant disruption in their livelihood.

“Maybe we would not really be affected if Labogon is shut down because we can go to another slaughterhouse in (Barangay) Talamban,” said meat vendor Elvira Duallo in Cebuano.

However, she said the cost remains a major concern, as the slaughterhouse in Talamban, which is privately owned, imposes higher fees compared to government-run facilities. / ABC