Labor group slams transfer of P89B from Philhealth

CEBU-BASED labor group Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo-KMU) has opposed the Department of Finance’s (DOF) directive to transfer P89.9 billion of unused subsidies from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth) to the national treasury.

AMA Sugbo-KMU chairman Jaime Paglinawan, in a statement on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, condemned the transfer, arguing that the funds, which come from workers’ contributions, should be reserved for health-related benefits.

The group claimed that the move violates Section 11 of Republic Act 11223, also known as the Universal Health Care Act, which mandates that Philhealth funds be used for healthcare services.

In a follow-up interview on Sunday, Oct. 6, Paglinawan said the workers’ funds must not be used for expenses unrelated to Philhealth’s mandate.

The directive, issued in DOF Circular 003-2024 in June, has already led to the transfer of P30 billion to the national treasury, with P20 billion transferred in May and P10 billion in August.

An additional P30 billion is scheduled for transfer in October, with the remaining P29.9 billion set to be moved by November.

The DOF, however, defended its decision, saying the funds would be used to augment the government’s unprogrammed appropriations, increasing the allocation from P281.91 billion to P731.45 billion. Unprogrammed appropriations are funds set aside in a government budget to act as a reserve of funds for initiatives, plans, or costs not explicitly listed or described in the plan.

According to the department, the move is in the public’s best interest, offering a more efficient solution than imposing new taxes or increasing public debt. / CDF