Labra seeks creation of Cebu Justice Zone

CEBU City Councilor Pablo Labra II has proposed an ordinance establishing the Cebu City Justice Zone (CCJZ) to expedite legal proceedings and reduce jail congestion.

The framework brings together courts, prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, correctional institutions, city offices, civil society groups, and the academe under a single coordinated justice system.

It anchors its policy direction on constitutional guarantees of due process and human rights, as well as national justice reforms under the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) and the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028.

The measure aims to address persistent issues such as case backlogs, fragmented inter-agency coordination, and overcrowded jails.

“The justice system is composed of interdependent pillars, law enforcement, prosecution, courts, corrections, and the community, which must operate in a coordinated and efficient manner,” said Labra.

“Experience has shown that fragmented justice processes contribute to case delays, jail congestion, and barriers to access to justice,” he added.

Under the proposal, the executive judge of Cebu City will serve as the convenor of the CCJZ, providing overall leadership and coordination. Vice-convenors will come from the Office of the City Prosecutor and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

A technical working group (TWG) will oversee implementation, monitoring, and evaluation to ensure reforms are operationalized.

It will include the courts, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Public Attorney’s Office, Parole and Probation Administration, and other national agencies, along with city departments such as health, social welfare, legal services, and anti-drug programs.

Civil society groups, including legal aid organizations and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, as well as academic institutions offering clinical legal education, are also included as partners.

The ordinance promotes alternative sentencing programs, community service, probation, and restorative justice practices for low-risk and first-time offenders.

It also emphasizes enhancing pre-trial detention procedures to prevent prolonged detention of individuals awaiting trial and expediting case resolution through streamlined judicial processes.

It seeks to strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration by expanding programs inside detention facilities to address the root causes of criminal behavior and help inmates successfully return to society after release.

It also calls for stronger legal aid for indigent defendants through improved legal representation and expanded pro bono legal assistance programs.

The CCJZ framework also introduces a digital justice component to modernize service delivery.

Labra’s proposed measure defines digital justice systems as “technology-enabled platforms used for case management, monitoring, data sharing, and justice service delivery consistent with digital transformation goals.”

It mandates a monitoring, evaluation and learning system to track case timelines, jail population data, legal aid services, and reintegration outcomes.

To ensure sustainability, the ordinance requires a multi-year justice zone plan to be integrated into the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan and Annual Investment Plan.

The plan will set priorities, programs, timelines, responsible agencies, funding sources, and performance targets.

If enacted, the City Government will allocate funds for implementation, including jail decongestion, legal aid, rehabilitation services, and digital infrastructure.

The measure also allows access to national and external funding sources, including JSCC convergence funds, subject to auditing rules.

The CCJZ expands coordination beyond formal justice institutions by integrating barangay justice systems, civil society groups, and community-based mechanisms with courts and law enforcement agencies.

It also establishes referral pathways that connect justice services with health, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation programs.

Regular monthly coordination meetings and formal agreements with partner institutions are also institutionalized under the measure.

Ultimately, the proposal positions Cebu City as a model for integrated justice reform—balancing enforcement and rehabilitation, integrating technology with human rights, and aligning local governance with national justice sector reforms. / CAV