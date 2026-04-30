‘Lack of coordination clouds Binaliw landfill safety review’

CEBU City councilors were reportedly not furnished key Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 documents on the limited reopening of the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu facility in Barangay Binaliw, raising safety and transparency concerns after the Jan. 8 trash slide that killed 36 people.

Councilor Joel Garganera said Mayor Nestor Archival received communication from the DENR 7 on the landfill’s limited reopening, but the information was not shared with the council.

The lack of coordination, Garganera said, undermined the council’s ability to assess safety issues at the facility.

“I am disappointed that the mayor received something from the DENR, but we did not. He did not even send it to us. Without sending your technical people for due diligence, especially since we are supposed to be looking at safety,” he said during an interview on SunStar Cebu’s Beyond the Headline on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Garganera said safety should not be compromised, citing the Jan. 8 trash slide at the Binaliw landfill that killed 36 people and led to the issuance of a cease and desist order (CDO) against the facility.

“It is different to say we can save on costs. We should not compromise safety. That is a lesson for us because 36 lives were lost,” he said.

The PWS Cebu facility in Binaliw was ordered closed after the collapse, prompting investigations by national and local authorities and raising concerns over structural stability, waste volume management and compliance with environmental standards.

Since then, the facility has remained under regulatory scrutiny, with the Environmental Management Bureau 7 reviewing compliance requirements and setting conditions for any possible resumption of operations.

Limited reopening

The issue resurfaced during a recent executive session of the City Council, where councilors expressed surprise after reports emerged that PWS Cebu had resumed limited operations under a partial lifting of the CDO issued by the DENR 7.

During the session, DENR 7 Solid Waste Management Chief John Roy Kyamko clarified that the partial lifting applies only to a designated interim cell and not to the entire landfill facility, saying operations are subject to strict environmental safeguards.

PWS representative Niño Abellana Jr. said the facility’s limited operations were based on regulatory clearance tied to its environmental compliance certificate amendment and interim cell design. The site, he said, was operating under controlled conditions and in close coordination with regulators.

Council kept in the dark

Despite the clarifications, Garganera said the council was not properly informed of the developments and remains uncertain about the scope and timing of the reopening.

“We’re never furnished with updates. We are not asking for a blow-by-blow account, but it has already been around 110 days and we still do not know what is going on. Where are we in this process?” he said.

He also raised concern over how the CDO could be partially lifted while investigations into the fatal collapse remain ongoing.

“My point is, it is the same premises. Can a CDO be lifted pending the outcome of the investigation?” he said.

Garganera said that while Archival acknowledged receiving DENR documents, the council was not given full details of the authorization or its conditions.

“The mayor received a copy, but he did not even disclose what was contained in the permit or if there were any amendments. His only comment was that there might be testing in the disposal of garbage,” he said.

Garganera said residents near the facility are burdened by garbage and traffic impacts and should at least be informed so authorities can prepare traffic management, disaster response and scheduling measures. He said no such coordination was done.

Garganera also criticized what he described as a lack of transparency in the handling of the facility’s operations.

“It just shows they are not being transparent. Not only that, but they are trying to twist facts,” he said.

DENR 7 has maintained that the partial lifting covers only a controlled interim cell within the facility and does not constitute a full reopening of the landfill, while council continues to seek complete documentation and coordination on the site’s operational status and rehabilitation. / CAV