Lack of rules clouds Cebu City driver aid plan

CONCERNS were raised over the lack of clear guidelines in Cebu City’s proposed P35-million driver subsidy, with officials warning that vague rules could lead to misallocation and exclude legitimate beneficiaries.

Drivers in the City may also receive varying amounts under the program, as officials are considering reduced assistance for those who have already benefited from National Government aid, instead of implementing a uniform subsidy across all sectors.

During City Council deliberations on the proposed supplemental budget on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Kenneth Ceasar, representing the Office of the Mayor, said the financial assistance will be distributed “equitably” rather than equally, taking into account existing subsidies already granted to certain transport groups.

Uneven subsidy distribution

“For example, some sectors like tricycle drivers have already received assistance from the national government, so they may not receive the same amount as others,” Ceasar said.

He added that the Cebu City Government is still consolidating data and identifying qualified beneficiaries, with initial estimates placing the number of drivers who may benefit from the program at around 10,000 to 15,000.

These include jeepney drivers, taxi drivers, delivery riders, motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) operators, and other transport-dependent workers.

Unclear allocation details

The P35-million fund is expected to be sourced from the City’s maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE), although council members noted that details on allocation per beneficiary remain unclear.

Ceasar said the Office of the Mayor continues to collate data and identify qualified drivers for the program.

Despite the urgency of the proposed subsidy, several councilors flagged the absence of a clear system for identifying legitimate beneficiaries. They raised concerns over reports that multiple groups have been independently gathering names in barangays for possible inclusion in the program.

Validation and accountability issues

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. stressed the need for stricter validation measures to avoid duplication and ensure that only qualified drivers receive assistance.

“There are many groups going around listing names, from the mayor’s office to national agencies. We need to clean up the list to minimize problems during distribution,” Alcover said.

To address this, some councilors proposed that all beneficiary lists be verified and certified by barangay captains, who would then be held accountable for the accuracy of the submissions.

Councilor Harry Eran supported the move, emphasizing the role of barangay officials in ensuring transparency. He added that barangay captains should be held accountable for any irregularities in the list of beneficiaries.

Concerns over politicization

However, not all councilors agreed with relying solely on barangays.

Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II cautioned that the process could become politicized, especially with barangay elections approaching.

He suggested tapping transport cooperatives and organized driver groups instead, which may provide a more neutral, sector-based validation process.

Ceasar said the City is exploring a broader approach to ensure inclusivity, particularly for sectors that are not formally recognized or fully registered.

He noted that while the City already has an existing registry of around 8,000 motorcycle-for-hire drivers under a previously approved ordinance, a significant number of habal-habal operators remain outside official records.

“We are not only looking at those legitimate organizations acknowledged by the barangay. There are other drivers, including habal-habal operators, who are not formally recognized but may still be considered,” Ceasar said.

However, he emphasized that inclusion will remain subject to validation to prevent abuse of the program.

Councilor Phillip Zafra echoed this concern, warning that ongoing data gathering could encourage individuals who are not actual drivers to register in hopes of receiving financial aid.

He said this could strain the limited P35-million budget and result in insufficient assistance for legitimate beneficiaries.

Given the issues raised, several council members pushed for the issuance of an executive order that would clearly define the guidelines, coverage, and mechanics of the subsidy program.

They stressed that a well-defined framework is necessary to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in fund distribution.

Councilor Mikel Rama also proposed safeguards to prevent politicization, including measures aligned with the Anti-Epal Law, which prohibits public officials from taking credit for government programs and assistance.

Despite differing views on implementation, council members and City officials agreed on the urgency of providing assistance to transport workers, many of whom have been severely affected by rising fuel prices and declining income.

Ceasar said the City intends to release the subsidy in cash to allow faster distribution and give beneficiaries flexibility in addressing immediate needs.

“The intention of the mayor is to give something that can be done immediately, and that is cash,” he said.

Once finalized, the subsidy program will be implemented by the Office of the Mayor in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Services, with the goal of cushioning the impact of the ongoing fuel crisis on Cebu City’s transport sector. / CAV