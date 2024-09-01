Lacson: Why we need to know and understand the Gen Alpha slang

It all started with “bruh” and “sus” then came “skibidi” and at first, I didn’t care so much about these words I kept hearing from my 13-year-old son. However, as time passes by and seeing content about the so-called Gen Alpha slang, I started to take interest in knowing and being more aware of their lingo to better understand my kids.

As the first generation to be born entirely in the 21st century, Generation Alpha is characterized by its unique sociocultural dynamics, heavily influenced by rapid technological advancements and social media proliferation. Understanding the slang utilized by this cohort is essential for various stakeholders, including educators, marketers, and most importantly parents like me. This comprehension not only facilitates effective communication but also fosters deeper connections with this generation, ultimately benefiting societal cohesion.

The language of Generation Alpha serves as a reflection of their experiences and world view. Slang encapsulates cultural trends and social interactions that are often distinct from previous generations. By grasping the nuances of Gen Alpha slang, adults can gain insights into their values, preferences, and challenges. For instance, terms that emerge within this demographic often highlight issues such as inclusivity and mental health awareness—topics that resonate deeply with young individuals today. Thus, understanding their vernacular can inform approaches to education and parenting that are more aligned with contemporary realities.

Moreover, understanding Generation Alpha’s slang is not merely an exercise in linguistic curiosity but a vital component of effective communication across generational divides. As society continues to evolve rapidly alongside technological advancements, fostering a deeper understanding of emerging linguistic trends will enhance interpersonal relationships and facilitate meaningful engagement with future generations.

Here are some of the most popular Gen Alpha slang nowadays:

Ate/eat: Done particularly well, particularly regarding clothing. ie: “You ate that outfit.” See also: “serving.”

Aura: Someone who is mysterious and cool is said to “have aura.”

Bruh: Term used to express a feeling of shock, embarrassment, or disappointment toward something or someone.

Delulu: Delusional.

Fanum tax: The theft of food between friends. Named for streamer Fanum, known for “taxing” his friends by taking bites of their meals or stealing fries.

Flex: Meaning to showcase or boast about one’s achievements, possessions, or skills to demonstrate confidence or superiority.

Gucci: Meaning good, cool, fashionable, or excellent. Used to express approval or satisfaction for something.

Gyatt or Gyat: Once an interjection used when seeing someone sexy, like “god-DAMN,” “gyatt” has come to mean “attractive booty.”

Lit: Colloquially: “Enlightened”, “Hot”, “Fire.” The new hotness; something remarkable, interesting, fun or amusing. Generally positive.

Mewing: A facial exercise meant to strengthen the jawline.

Ohio: Slang meaning for strange, weird, cringe, and dumb.

Opp: Short for “opposition.” Someone who is out to get you. An enemy.

Rizz: As a noun, “rizz” means charisma. As a verb, rizz or rizz up means attracting someone with your charisma.

Sheesh: To praise someone when they are doing something good. The vowels are often emphasized, as in “sheeesh”.

Skibidi: often used for a comedic or exaggerating effect

Sus: Short term for suspect/suspicious.

Yapping: Describes a presentational style often seen on online streams of talking a lot and/or quickly while not saying anything worthwhile.