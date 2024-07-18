Lady Blazers sweep Lady Knights

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde played steadier in the fifth set to beat Letran, 23-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 17-15, to sweep their best-of-three series for the bronze medal in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals at Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Wing spiker Wielyn Estoque scored five points in the fifth set, including two consecutive aces, as the Lady Blazers wrapped up the match in two hours and 10 minutes.

Estoque gave the reigning NCAA champion a 13-12 lead, but Nizelle Martin and Gia Maquilang also scored to put Letran at match point.

Middle blocker Angelique Ledesma made an error in the next play but Maquilang scored on an attack to give the Lady Knights a match point advantage.

Estoque tied the count at 15-all and fired her third ace to seal the win.

Rhea Mae Densing led the Lady Blazers with 20 kills and four blocks, followed by Estoque with 18 points.

Middle blocker Zamantha Nolasco had 14 points, including four blocks, while Clydel Catarig scored 14 points on 13 attacks and one block for CSB, which took the series opener, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17, on Monday, July 15.

“We just trusted ourselves and the team, and teamwork also. We talked about what we did wrong on the court. We need to defend because that is what we lack and also our offense,” Densing said.

She scored four of CSB’s last five points in the fourth set to force the deciding set.

“We also don’t want to extend the series because mostly our body hurts,” she said.

Protecting a 17-16 lead in the third frame, the Lady Knights used a telling 7-0 blast to shake off the Lady Blazers and move at set point.

CSB answered with back-to-back hits but Nolasco committed a costly error after touching the net following a kill attempt to surrender the frame.

Maquilang finished with 22 points, six coming from the third set, and two blocks.

