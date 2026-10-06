Lady Falcons, Tigresses begin V-League title series

MANILA – Adamson University and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) begin their best-of-three title series in the V-League Collegiate Challenge at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

The Lady Falcons played minus Alas standout Shaina Nitura when they beat the Growling Tigresses, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17, on Sept. 20.

Nitura and Nigerian reinforcement Frances Mordi are expecting a strong challenge from UST’s formidable duo of Regina Jurado and Angge Poyos in the 4 p.m. opener.

Adamson is aiming to defend the crown, while UST is hoping to reclaim the title it won two years ago.

For Adamson coach JP Yude, it is all about sticking to the basics, especially during crunch time.

“The number one priority [in our practice] is the actual application, study the opponent on how and why to apply during the game. Listen and apply. Always listen sa mga (to) instructions; obedience during the application during the game. Always respond during pressure moments and bad situations,” Yude said in mixed Tagalog and English.

Also expected to step up for UST are Marga Altea and Cassie Carballo.

“Preparation is very crucial for us. Hopefully, we can accomplish a lot more, perhaps in the two or three days before Game 1 to further improve on what we’ve been doing in the semifinals,” UST coach Shaq Delos Santos said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Meanwhile, University of the East and Arellano University will clash in the bronze medal match at 1 p.m.

In the men’s division, defending champion Far Eastern University (FEU) and National University (NU) will also open their best-of-three title duel at 6:30 p.m.

Dryx Saavedra will spearhead the Tamaraws, who will enter the title round unbeaten in nine matches.

Buds Buddin, Peng Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales are expected to play for the Bulldogs after their Asian Games campaign.

By reaching the finals, FEU and NU have already secured spots in the Spikers’ Turf Conference.

National Collegiate Athletic Association champion College of Saint Benilde and Letran will meet in the men’s battle for third place at 10 a.m. / PNA