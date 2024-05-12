Lady justices, judges, visitors delight in Suroy-Suroy Camotes tour

LADY justices, judges, and visitors found themselves truly enchanted by the beauty of the four towns of the Camotes Group of Islands during the latest 2024 Suroy Suroy Sugbo "Enchanting 1 Camotes Group of Islands" tour.

The participants enjoyed and savored the various food offerings and delicacies from each town, starting from the island town of Pilar to the municipality of San Francisco on the first day, May 11, 2024.

On the first day, participants were greeted with scrumptious seafood delights, including imbaw shells, saang, tuyom, and swaki, from the island town of Pilar to the magnificent Lake Danao and the white sands of Santiago Bay in the town of San Francisco.

They were also serenaded by the cultural performances of locals, featuring Bayli, Kuracha, Dayang-Dayang, and many others.

On the second day, May 12, visitors first toured the Katunggan Mangrove Forest in the town of Tudela, where locals urged them to lend a helping hand in protecting and preserving the mangrove forest, with the goal of building the proposed Villagermosa Katunggan Ecopark.

Participants also visited Bukilat Cave in Tudela, which gained fame after being featured in a scene from the movie "Can't Help Falling in Love" starring the famous celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, before their breakup.

On Sunday afternoon, participants joined a Holy Mass celebration at the historic Church of Poro before attending the final program at Seaview Park in Poro town.

Throughout the two-day journey, tourists indulged in classic Filipino savory dishes such as pork humba and bistek, accompanied by the smoky goodness of grilled shrimp, eggplant, and the irresistible lechon.

Guests, including Senator Lito Lapid and his son, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Lapid, also joined the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo event and arrived with the governor at Pilar Municipal Gym.

Celebrity-turned-politician couple, Ormoc Fourth District Representative Richard Gomez and Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, also joined the festivities.

At the closing program, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia pledged P12 million in financial assistance to the four towns of the Camotes Group of Islands following the successful 2024 Suroy-Suroy Sugbo event.

The governor, delighted by the success of this year's Suroy-Suroy, expressed her gratitude to Pilar Mayor Manuel Santiago, Poro Mayor Edgar Rama, San Francisco Mayor Alfredo Alquillano Jr., and Tudela Mayor Jojo Solante for their warm welcome extended to this year's guests, predominantly composed of lady judges from across the country.

Each town will also receive an additional P3 million, on top of the initial financial assistance provided earlier this year by the provincial government to the four local government units.

Garcia recalled the first Suroy-Suroy Sugbo in the Camotes group of islands, where the themes "Discover" and "Enchanting" were initially used. Now, only the latter remains, as the four-island town has already become a popular destination for domestic and international tourists annually.

"She urged the four mayors to invest in infrastructure projects beneficial not only to visitors and tourists but also to the locals.

The Camotes Group of Islands is located in the northeastern portion of Cebu province and is composed of the towns of Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, and Tudela.

To access the islands, visitors can travel via a two-hour boat trip from either Liloan Port in the town of Liloan or Danao Port in Danao City. (EHP)