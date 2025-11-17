Lagon denies P7B flood control projects

AMID online claims that P7 billion worth of flood-control projects were tied to her office, 6th District Rep. Daphne Lagon said the accusations were inaccurate and misleading.

Lagon said congressional offices do not implement infrastructure projects as all flood-control and infrastructure planning, funding, and execution are handled by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In a statement on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, Lagon also said the congressional district’s role is limited to endorsing local requests.

She said concerns regarding engineering design, costing, or implementation should be directed to the DPWH as the office with technical responsibility over these projects.

“In these past few days, I have seen posts and claims circulating online regarding supposed P7-billion flood-control projects in the 6th District,” said Lagon.

“I understand why many people have questions, and I believe you deserve clarity, not noise, not speculation, and not confusion,” she added.

She pointed out that her district receives an

average of P1.3 billion annually for all infrastructure developments, including roads, bridges, street lighting,

public and school buildings, and flood-mitigation works.

She said certain projects began before her tenure, include continuing funds from past administrations, or were implemented directly by the DPWH through their regional or national programs without involvement from her office.

Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon served as the representative for Cebu’s 6th District from 2019 to 2022, while Lagon started her term on June 30, 2022.

Lagon said her office continues to coordinate with the DPWH and local government units to monitor project progress and ensure compliance with standards.

She reaffirmed her commitment to transparency and

accountability in serving the 6th District, stressing the importance of fact-based information verified by the proper agencies.

Lagon called on the public to seek verified information and prioritize initiatives that effectively support affected communities. She appealed to media practitioners, online platforms, and content creators to report accurately and fairly to safeguard individuals from undue reputational harm. / DPC