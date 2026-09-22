Lakam hopes to settle case with sister Kim Chiu

KIM Chiu’s sister, Lakambini “Lakam” Chiu, hopes that the qualified theft case filed by the actress can still be settled amicably within their family.

In her statement to The Philippine STAR and Pilipino Star Ngayon on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, Lakam’s lawyer, Atty. Dominic Solis, said his client was saddened by what had happened.

“Our client is saddened by her sister’s decision to pursue the case but remains hopeful that the matter can still be resolved amicably within the family. She will address the charges through the proper legal process.”

Kim filed 124 counts of qualified theft involving P44.4 million in funds from House of Little Bunny Philippines Inc., the business founded by the sisters Kim and Lakam.

However, Lakam strongly denied the allegations that she had misappropriated money belonging to her sister Kim. / TRC S