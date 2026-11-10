Lakers edge Pistons sans Doncic

THE Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of Luka Doncic to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-116, at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, PH time).

According to The Associated Press (AP), Doncic was ruled out earlier in the day because of lower-back tightness. The Slovenian star had been averaging 45 points, nine rebounds and eight assists over his previous four games.

Austin Reaves poured in 43 points, while Walker Kessler contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who snapped a four-game losing streak against Detroit.

Los Angeles established control early, outscoring the Pistons by 24 points in the opening quarter. The Lakers shot an impressive 69.6 percent from the field, making 16 of 23 attempts, including five of eight from beyond the arc.

Detroit responded with a strong second quarter, however, and Daniss Jenkins buried a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to cut the deficit to 61-48.

The Pistons continued to find their shooting touch in the third period, with Jenkins leading the charge. Reaves countered with 13 points in the quarter to keep the Lakers ahead.

Detroit, which trailed by as many as 26 points early in the second quarter, mounted a late third-quarter rally, finishing a 13-2 run with four consecutive layups to pull within 84-81.

The Pistons entered the fourth quarter trailing by seven despite none of their starters reaching double figures. Reserves Kevin Huerter and Jenkins combined for 44 points, outscoring Detroit’s starting unit, which had 30.

Detroit had an opportunity to tie the game at 90 with 9:14 remaining, but Cade Cunningham missed the second of two free throws.

The Lakers restored a six-point cushion with 3:32 left before Kessler completed a three-point play to extend their advantage to 107-99 with 2:15 remaining.

Reaves then sank an off-balance three-pointer with 46 seconds left before sealing the victory at the free-throw line.

Jenkins finished with a career-high 31 points in 32 minutes off the bench, while Huerter added 24 for Detroit, which suffered its second consecutive defeat following a 6-1 start.

76ers 127, Bulls 121

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey added 27 and LeBron James recorded his highest-scoring performance so far in a Philadelphia uniform as the 76ers defeated the struggling Chicago Bulls, 127-121, the AP reported.

James finished with a season-high 22 points for Philadelphia, which also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Joel Embiid and 13 points from VJ Edgecombe.

The Eastern Conference-leading 76ers improved to 9-2, their best start through 11 games since opening the 2000-01 campaign with a 10-1 record.

Josh Giddey paced Chicago with 19 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, while Matas Buzelis also scored 19.

Caleb Wilson added 18 points, Jalen Smith had 17, Isaac Okoro contributed 12 and Noa Essengue finished with 10 for the Bulls.

Chicago suffered its seventh straight loss to fall to 1-8, tying the third-worst nine-game start in franchise history. The Bulls previously opened 0-9 in the 1967-68 and 2004-05 seasons.

Heat 114, Kings 108

Giannis Antetokounmpo chalked up 29 points and 14 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings, 114-108.

Antetokounmpo shot 14-of-23 from the field and also recorded three assists and two blocks.

Klay Thompson chipped in 23 points, including seven three-pointers, for Miami (4-6), while Bam Adebayo added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Darius Acuff Jr. paced Sacramento (1-9) with 32 points and 10 assists. The Kings remained winless at home.

In other games, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Utah Jazz 115-100, Dallas Mavericks routed Brooklyn Nets 130-93, Boston beat Milwaukee 117-97 and the Los Angeles Clippers downed the New Orleans Pelicans 139-123. / LBG