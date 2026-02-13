Lakers win as LeBron inks history

LEBRON James continues to grow his list of accomplishments. At 41 years and 44 days old, he became the oldest player in National Basketball Association (NBA) history to record a triple-double, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a dominant 124-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 (Friday, PH time).

James finished with a vintage stat line of 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, proving that “The King” isn’t ready to vacate the throne just yet.

With this performance, James shattered a record previously held by legend Karl Malone, who logged a triple-double at 40 years and 127 days old.

LeBron set the tone early, erupting for 14 points in a commanding first-quarter display. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, he had already amassed 22 points and 12 assists. He secured his 10th and final rebound with 2:06 left to play, checking out shortly after to a standing ovation at the Intuit Dome.

“I’m more appreciative of moments like this in my career, understanding where I’m at,” said James, who received a loud ovation from the Crypto.com Arena crowd when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 2:05 remaining to secure the record. “I’m at the later stage of my journey, so definitely taking it in a little bit more.”

“My game is not going anywhere,” James said. “It’s just my body. It’s so many more factors that come with how long will I play the game. I don’t think my game will ever suffer if I decided to continue to go, however long that is. I just think it has to be [my mind]: How long can I stay in love with the process?

Impressed coach

Lakers coach JJ Redick, who is four months older than James but has been retired from his playing days for five years, said that James continues to impress him.

“I don’t take for granted how good he is, I recognize that on a daily basis,” Redick said. “It’s really just the day-to-day professionalism and care factor that he exhibits that is the most remarkable thing. ... He’s got a 23-year prime, basically. And there’s different versions of him, but that’s what’s remarkable.”

The Mavericks lost their ninth straight game, marking the franchise’s longest slide in 28 seasons. Dallas played shorthanded without star rookie Cooper Flagg, who is sidelined by a sprained foot. The league’s leading scorer, former Maverick and current Laker Luka Doncic, missed his fourth consecutive game with a hamstring strain.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick expressed optimism that Doncic will return after the All-Star break, though his participation in the All-Star Game itself remains uncertain despite leading the league in fan votes.

James heads into All-Star weekend—his 22nd selection—following a history-making performance. After recording a triple-double Feb. 1, James continues to prove his production shows no signs of decline despite his age. / RSC