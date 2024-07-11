Lamac coop, 2 MSMEs from Visayas lauded

THE Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative Cebu (Lamac MPC) was recognized as a key development partner of the government in supporting the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Visayas.

On July 10, 2024, the 51-year-old cooperative from Pinamungajan, Cebu won an award in the Enhancing Management and Labor Capacities category for implementing entrepreneurship and rural development initiatives during the 2024 Presidential Awards for Outstanding MSMEs.

Lamac MPC was joined by Jojie’s Bakeshop from Bohol and Kawayan Collective Agricultural Cooperative from Negros Oriental, who also emerged as winners representing the Visayas Islands, in the medium and small enterprise categories, respectively.

The 2024 Presidential Awards for Outstanding MSMEs is a flagship initiative spearheaded by the DTI’s MSME Development Group led by Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Roque.

The event marked the return of the prestigious award after a 15-year hiatus.

The awards recognize businesses that have demonstrated exceptional growth, competitiveness, innovation and sustainability. This year’s winners were selected from two categories: small enterprise and medium enterprise.

Rigorous evaluation

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, a rigorous evaluation process, from April to June, saw 96 nominees undergo regional and national evaluations based on their market breakthroughs, human resource development and community impact.

“It was a distinct honor for the Visayas yesterday (July 10)! I believe our awardees showcased our strong and resilient entrepreneurial spirit coupled with innovative, sustainable business practices which contribute to our region’s economic development and job creation opportunities. The honor bestowed upon them will inspire more of our MSMEs and partner organizations to continue their efforts in developing the market, not only locally but internationally,” said Melanie Ng, the Visayas representative in the country’s MSMED Council.

Lamac MPC is a well-established cooperative in the Philippines, known for its robust community development programs and services. The cooperative boasts management and labor capacities through continuous training programs, technological advancements and leadership development.

It currently has 144,825 members and operates through 57 branches and satellite offices in the Visayas, with a mission to help members increase their income and achieve social and economic self-sufficiency.

Lamac MPC has several coop-owned enterprises that serve the community – processing plants, resorts, a restaurant, water refilling stations, gas stations, bakeries, agrivet stores and farm schools, among others.

DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual reiterated the critical role of MSME in sustaining the country’s growth, describing the sector as the lifeblood of our nation’s economy. / KOC