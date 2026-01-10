Lambo Mabolo wins ritual showdown; Lumad Basakanon rules the streets

LAMBO Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo emerged as the champion of the Ritual Showdown at Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026, thrilling spectators at the Cebu City Sports Center on Saturday, Jan. 10. The group’s dynamic performance, vibrant costumes and precise choreography earned them top honors in the festival’s most anticipated competition.
Mayor Nestor Archival and other city officials attended the event, lauding the participants for keeping Cebuano culture alive through dance and storytelling. Vice Mayor Tommy Osmeña, representing the City Government and the Sinulog Foundation Inc., expressed his pride in the performers and thanked them for their dedication and sacrifices.
In the Ritual Showdown, Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas placed 1st, followed by Banay San Nicolasnon (2nd), Banay Labangon (3rd), Tribu Bulaknon (4th), Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble (5th) and Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts (6th).
In the Street Dancing category, Lumad Basakanon took the championship, with Lambo Mabolo in 1st place and Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble in 2nd. Lambo Mabolo also swept the special awards, winning Best in Musicality and Best in Costume, cementing their all-around excellence.
The Brass Band Competition showcased the country’s premier marching bands, with the Digos National High School Marching Band claiming the top prize, followed by Silliman University and St. Paul University Dumaguete. The electrifying drum lines and brass sections added to the festival’s high-energy atmosphere.
The program concluded around 7 p.m., hitting the target time set by Mayor Archival to ensure an orderly event. Organizers expressed optimism that Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 successfully showcased the talent and cultural pride of Cebuano performers. / CAV, photos by Juan Carlo de Vela
Ritual Showdown
Champion - Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo
1st runner-up - Lumad Basakanon - Barangay Basak San Nicolas
2nd runner-up - Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Proper
3rd runner-up - Banay Labangon – Barangay Labangon
4th runner-up - Tribu Bulaknon – Barangay Babag
5th runner-up - Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble – Barangay Tejero
6th runner-up - Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts - Barangay San Roque Ciudad
Street Dancing
Champion - Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas
1st runner-up - Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo
2nd runner-up - Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble
Best in Musicality
Champion - Lambo Mabolo - Barangay Mabolo
1st runner-up - Lumad Basakanon - Barangay Basak San Nicolas
2nd runner-up - Banay Labangon – Barangay Labangon
3rd runner-up - Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Proper
4th runner-up - Tribu Bulaknon – Barangay Babag
Best in Costume - Lambo Mabolo -Barangay Mabolo
Sinulog Brass Band Competition 2026
Champion - Digos National High School
1st runner-up - Silliman University
2nd runner-up - St. Paul University Dumaguete Marching Band