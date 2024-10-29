Lamdag: In canvas and music

The recently concluded Tops ArtFest 2024 opened the four-day event with a flash mob style dance performance at the viewing deck of The Circle in Tops. Executed perfectly by the Sandiego Dance Company, they moved to the tune of an original song composed and performed by artist Adeste Deguilmo entitled “Lamdag Ka.”

Producer Barney Borja shared how they used indigenous materials from the Mountain Province to achieve particular sounds. He saw how Deguilmo poured his soul into the music during their recording session, making his job easier, taking his admiration for the man a notch higher. The result is an arrangement with a very ethnic vibe and infectious beat which at times masks the depth of the lyrics.

Deguilmo composed this song with visions of a chieftain invoking villagers, his people, to love their place; a sort of marching anthem that would inspire one to follow their leader in uplifting everyone’s lives by helping each other.

To quote part of its refrain: “Dili ka ba magpakabana / Ang silingan mo isipon mo nga siya murag ikaw / Kung ang kalisod nag gapos niya / Badbari siya / Hala lihok na / lihok na. Dili ka ba magpakabana / Ang siligan mo isipon mo nga siya murag ikaw / Kung ang kangitngit naggakos nia / Lamdagi siya / Hala lihok na / lihok na.”

(Will you not care? / Think of your neighbor as if they were you / If hardship has them bound / Lift them up / Come on, take action / take action. Will you not care? / Think of your neighbor as if they were you / If darkness is embracing them / Shine light upon them / Come on, take action / take action.”)

When evening set in, the crowd gathered on the third level for the opening night ribbon cutting ceremonies with a very special highlight – the unveiling of Deguilmo’s Lamdag: Apotheosis of Cebu. I actually had to look up what that word meant, but in this context Deguilmo explained, it is to glorify a place (in this case, Cebu) to the level of divinity.

This masterpiece, with a dimension of 8.5 feet by 18 feet, was the answer to a question an art collector posed to him 10 years ago. He was asked if he had ever done a significant painting about Cebu. He took this as a challenge and spent a year of his life putting this piece together. There were already too many historical-themed paintings about Cebu so he chose the philosophical and symbolic path. Originally scheduled to be unveiled during the first Visayan Art Fair back in 2021, he did not feel it was the right time.

Doing this now in 2024, 10 years after he finished this piece, seems more timely especially since Deguilmo meant his song to be the answer to the question his painting presents: “What, in essence, is a Cebuano?”

The master himself takes the time to explain important details of this extraordinary piece. The middle portion of the painting, with oil as its medium, is done in realism. The sides, in acrylic, are in a style this painter is quite known for — distortion. In the center, Cebu is represented by a female teenager because Deguilmo believes the greatest potential of Cebu lies in its youth. The images of Chinese traders symbolize merchants who were our earliest business partners and have chosen to stay; the Spanish who were our conquerors, brought Christianity to our shores, and despite losing us as a colony, they are still very much a part of our current society.

The man in a blindfold is a dedicated civil servant whose aim is to work with transparency; his left palm is pointing to the direction of an unclothed woman perched on steps holding a mirror. She is meant to personify truth — the naked truth. The smiling little girl in a yellow bandana bringing a garland of flowers and a lamp was created with Greek philosopher Diogenes in mind. Known for his stunt of carrying a lamp during daytime purportedly to look for an “honest man,” Deguilmo painted this girl with this concept of her searching for a “true Cebuano” at all times of the day.

The images in the sides of the canvas are depictions of the spiritual pillars of our ancestors, those who have sacrificed so much for the people who are depicted in the center. To see so much pride of place in this talented man is truly inspiring.

The song ends with these words: “Busa karon mubangon ka na / isabwag na kanang gugma / Sugbo dinhi niining dughan ko / May dapit alang kanimo / Lamdag ka o katawhan / lamdag ka.”

(“So now rise up / Spread that love / Cebu, here in my heart / There is a place for you / You are the light, oh people / you are the light.”)