Lancers back on top; Hounds hold on

AFTER suffering a stunning defeat in their opening game on Aug. 30, 2026, the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers have wasted little time reminding everyone why they remain one of the teams to beat.

The Green Lancers continued their winning run, posting their fifth victory in six games after dispatching the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 70-63, Tuesday night, Sept. 29, in the collegiate division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV dominated in virtually every department and built its biggest lead at 24 points, 37-13, before taking a commanding 42-22 advantage into halftime.

With the outcome virtually decided early, UV head coach Gary Cortes took the opportunity to give his third-stringers valuable exposure.

The reserves responded well, helping the Green Lancers preserve their lead while gaining crucial game experience.

The victory moved UV into a share of the lead at 5-1 with the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors — the same team that handed the Lancers their lone defeat, 81-68.

Since that setback, the Green Lancers reeled off five straight victories to climb back to the familiar spot at the top.

Veteran Rovello Robles led UV with 10 points, the only Green Lancer to finish in double figures as scoring was spread across the roster.

Hounds beat Wolves

In the high school division, the San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds survived a furious late fightback from the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Grey Wolves, 83-79.

The Greyhounds nearly let the victory slip away in the dying seconds after committing several costly turnovers, but the Grey Wolves failed to capitalize, missing crucial attempts from the field and the free-throw line.

SRCDC built a seven-point halftime cushion, 45-38, after trailing by three, 18-21, at the end of the opening period.

DBTC trimmed the deficit to just three, 59-56, heading into the final quarter, but the Greyhounds held their nerve when it mattered most, fending off the Grey Wolves to secure their second victory in five games.

Vonn Peter Zamora led SRCDC with 15 points and was named Player of the Game.

Jello Onot added 12 points, while Bert Nathan Curimao chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Zane Oddssie Ondoy paced the Grey Wolves with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Antonio Joseph Issifu added 19 points, while Mychael Bourge Suico posted 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The DBTC Grey Wolves remained at the bottom of the standings with a 0-5 slate. / JBM