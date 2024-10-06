Lancers maintain dominance with win over Warriors

DEFENDING champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers fought the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in a toe-to-toe contest before going home with a 77-69 win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Trailing by seven at the half, 30-37, the Green Lancers leaned on Ivan Clark Alsola, Paul John Taliman and Raul Gentallan to take the driver’s seat in the third canto, 58-48, and control the game throughout.

After taking over the lead, UV faced several threats as the Warriors of coach Paul Joven never gave up the fight.

A 6-0 run, orchestrated by Kyle Maglinte of USC who waxed hot from different angles, chopped down the gap, 54-58, going into the fourth.

UV managed to widen the lead back to as much as nine points, 69-60, with still four minutes left when Froilan Maglasang joined Zyle Cabellon in the scoring spree.

But a three-point play by USC power-forward Einer Aureo, followed by James Enriquez’s free throw, once again threatened the Green Lancers, 69-64.

However, the rally was cut short as the Warriors missed two shots from beyond the arc and turned the ball over down the stretch. Gary Cortes sealed the Lancers second win in the competition.

USC remained winless and sank deeper in the cellar with four losses.

In the other game, the University of Cebu (UC) Main Baby Webmasters downed the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 70-62.

UC was totally in control of the contest from start to finish, posting its biggest lead of 16 points at 53-37 near the end of the third quarter.

The win was UC’s third, while USPF absorbed its first loss in three outings.