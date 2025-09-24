Lancers notch third straight win

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showcased their championship pedigree despite a grueling back-to-back schedule, overwhelming the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 76-61, in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday night, Sept. 23, 2025.

With the victory, the Green Lancers temporarily hold solo leadership in the men’s division standings with an unblemished 3-0 record.

In their first two games, they narrowly escaped the USPF Panthers, 74-70, and the USJ-R Jaguars, 66-62.

But, against USC, the Lancers stamped their dominance early, building a 68-48 cushion at the start of the fourth quarter and never looked back despite the Warriors’ late push.

Sharpshooter Albert John “AJ” Sacayan spearheaded the Green Lancers with 19 points, including five triples, on top of six rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Raul Gentallan contributed 11 points, while Marchie Sabanto and Rovello Robles added 10 apiece.

For the Warriors, Kyle Maglinte stood out with 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while James Gica chipped in 13 points. Jhoernel Vince Tangkay added 10 points as USC dropped to 1-2 in the standings.

However, UV’s celebration was tempered as their Baby Lancers suffered a 60-69 defeat at the hands of the USPF Baby Panthers in the high school division.

The loss pushed UV’s junior squad to fifth place, while USPF celebrated its season-opening win.

Jack Robert Cox led the Baby Panthers with 16 points, three rebounds, and three steals. For UV, AJ Ejurango delivered 19 points and 16 rebounds. / JBM