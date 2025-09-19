Lancers pierce Panthers

DEFENDING champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers narrowly escaped a late surge from the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF) Panthers with a 74-70 victory to kick off their campaign for a fourth consecutive title in the 25th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament Thursday night, Sept. 18, 2025, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Though heavily favored, the Lancers faced fierce resistance from the Panthers, now mentored by coach Paul Alelu Flores.

The presence of former PBA star and two-time MVP Arwind Santos, who flew to Cebu to support Flores -- his longtime friend and former Far Eastern University (FEU) teammate, also boosted the Panthers’ morale. Santos and Flores helped the FEU Tamaraws win back-to-back UAAP championships in 2004 and 2005.

Led by veterans Ivan Clark Alsola and AJ Sacayan, the Lancers managed to claw through the final stretch and secure the hard-fought win.

UV appeared to cruise early, building a commanding 38-25 halftime lead and stretching the margin to 73-61 with 2:44 left on Sacayan’s layup.

But the Panthers refused to fold, erupting with a 9-0 rally behind Peter John Peteros, Keaton Clyde Taburnal and Paolo Dalumpines, cutting UV’s lead to 73-70 in the final 13 seconds.

Hoping to regain possession, the Panthers tightened their defense, but the Lancers held firm. Last year’s Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda iced the game by splitting his free throws for the final count.

Alsola paced UV with 13 points and six rebounds, Sacayan had 12 points and Raul Gentallan chipped in nine markers. Transferee Karl Hyden Cabulao, formerly of the USJ-R Jaguars, added eight points and seven rebounds.

Taburnal led USPF with 15 points, while Peteros and Dalumpines chipped in 12 each.

UV had the edge inside the paint (36-26) and in transition plays (15-11), but the Panthers capitalized on UV’s 22 turnovers and 39 bench points.

UV next faces the USJ-R Jaguars, Saturday, Sept. 20, while USPF takes on UP Cebu Fighting Maroons on Sunday, Sept. 21.

In the high school division, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters defeated the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 63-53.

Wade Adam Luche led UCLM with a double-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Noel Lingoste and Rafael Calo added 10 points each, while Yancy Montealto grabbed 10 rebounds and contributed eight points.

For the Jaguar Cubs of coach Julius Cadavis, only Ryll Da Silva tallied in double figures with 12 points.

USJ-R stayed within striking distance for three quarters but faltered in the final period. The loss dropped USJ-R to 1-1 after an overtime 70-62 win against the Cebu Eastern College Dragons last Sept. 14. / JBM