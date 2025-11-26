Lancers spear Wildcats

TRANSFEREE big man Karl Hyden Cabulao scored 22 points to lead defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers to a 91-82 win over the struggling Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

Although Cabulao grabbed only three rebounds for the Lancers, the former USJ-R Jaguar proved to be a vital cog in UV’s defense, teaming up with Raul Gentallan, Rovello Robles and Kent Ivo Salarda, who also finished the game in double figures with 15, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The victory pushed the Lancers to the top with a 9-2 card, sharing the lead with the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

The Wildcats of coach Donbel Belano, on the other hand, sank deeper in the team standings with a 2-8 slate.

Jerian Marc Abello and James Ronald Tagoon led CIT-U with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

It was a double celebration for UV as its Baby Lancers survived the Jaguar Cubs’ late rally and scored a pulsating 67-59 win in the high school division.

The Baby Lancers improved to 4-3. Their slim chances of making it to the Top Four hinge on sweeping their three remaining elimination games and hoping for favorable results in the matchups involving the teams ahead of them in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Jaguar Cubs are virtually out of contention with a 3-5 card.

AJ Ejurango powered the Baby Lancers with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Clint Paglinawan finished with 17 markers and eight boards.

Krstc Ryll Da Silva and John Caresosa led the Jaguar Cubs with 17 and 16 points, respectively. / JBM