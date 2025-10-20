Lancers, Warriors collide anew

FRESH from a hard-earned 74–73 overtime win over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last Saturday, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors face another gargantuan task as they battle defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.

Riding high on their 4–2 record and sitting in third place, the Warriors will be going up against the team that demolished them, 76-61, in their first meeting last Sept. 23.

“We just want to give them a good fight. As long as we try our very best, I’m happy with it,” said USC head coach Paul Joven.

The Lancers, on the other hand, have not seen action since absorbing their first defeat at the hands of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 70–64, on Oct. 12.

Both UV and UC hold identical 5–1 records, but by virtue of the winner-over-the-other rule, the Webmasters secure the top spot in the standings, relegating the Lancers to second place.

USC was originally scheduled to face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers for its last assignment in the first elimination phase. However, due to game postponements, organizers revised the schedule.

As a result, the Warriors will instead face the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 26.

In the high school division, the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs (1–4) test the mettle of the winless USC Baby Warriors (0–4).

Tip-off for the high school game is 5:15 p.m., followed by the USC–UV rematch at 6:45 p.m. / JBM