Land scarcity hits relocation efforts

THE Mandaue City Government is fast-tracking inter-agency coordination to establish a definitive, humane “exit scenario” for a contested local demolition as a critical land shortage threatens the relocation of affected informal settlers.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr. said local officials are holding a series of meetings to map out strict legal and humanitarian protocols.

The City wants future clearing operations to adhere to human rights standards while balancing urban development needs.

Multi-agency dialogue

The City’s legal team convened another multi-agency dialogue Friday afternoon, June 10, 2026. This session followed a stakeholder meeting Thursday, July 9, with representatives from the Housing and Urban Development Office (Hudo), private claimants from the Taipan group and affected community leaders. The follow-up session brings together the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor and the Commission on Human Rights to formalize standard operating procedures.

“We had an important meeting yesterday, though we cannot fully disclose the specific details of the discussions just yet,” Malig-on said.

Land scarcity roadblock

While the administration seeks a smooth resolution, the City faces a roadblock as Mandaue has run out of available land.

The City Council passed a resolution directing Hudo to scout for available government-owned terrain to accommodate displaced families.

However, Malig-on said finding an institutional solution within city limits is a near-impossible feat due to the tight geography and high

property values of the locality.

This scarcity clashes with the realities of the affected residents, who reject relocation efforts outside Mandaue because their daily livelihoods and employment are rooted in the city.

“That is exactly the main problem we are facing,” Malig-on said, echoing long-standing concerns raised by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

“As the mayor has pointed out in previous interviews, Mandaue’s greatest challenge is the lack of available space and land area needed to establish proper relocation sites for our informal settlers. The city is very compact, available land is incredibly scarce and expensive and it is very difficult to find a plot of land large enough to accommodate them.”

Economic survival

The administrator said the City cannot displace families without considering their economic survival, an issue that further complicates the logistical puzzle.

“We also have to understand that most of these residents will not agree to be relocated outside of Mandaue City,” Malig-on said.

“Naturally, their sources of income and daily livelihoods are located right here, making it vital for them to stay close to the area.”

Clearing operations remain a sensitive local issue, but the City Government maintains that establishing clear protocols with national urban poor and human rights watchdogs is the only path to execute its mandates without compromising welfare. / ABC