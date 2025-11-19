Landazabal dominates weekly tilt

THE lanes at SM Seaside Cebu Bowling & Leisure Center roared with excitement last Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, as Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) held its latest edition of the Sunday Shootout, culminating in Feben Landazabal claiming the Bowler of the Week crown.

Emerging from a competitive field of bowlers across three divisions, Landazabal delivered a composed and consistent performance in the finals, rolling a 180 to edge out Danny Sabang and Sam Pani Maquiling.

Landazabal’s victory was particularly impressive, as he advanced to the finals from Division B not by score alone, but by virtue of his status as a scratch bowler, after tying with handicapper Dory Enoveso at 701 in the four-game series.

In Division A, Sabang showcased his dominance with a four-game aggregate score of 831, narrowly surpassing Rommel Calipay’s 820 and Rene Ceniza’s 793.

Sabang carried that momentum into the finals, posting a solid 176, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Landazabal’s steady hand.

Meanwhile, Division C saw Sam Maquiling rise to the top with a 658 total, outscoring Steph Maquiling (628) and Orly Enoveso (610). Though Sam’s 152 in the finals placed him third, his earlier performance marked a significant achievement in a tightly contested division.

The recent Sunday Shootout was the first to be staged on a 40-foot pattern. / SC SPORTS