Landbank, DTI open wider financing for MSMES

A NEW government-backed financing initiative is set to unlock wider and more affordable credit access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) rolled out a lending program aimed at accelerating inclusive business growth nationwide.

The two agencies signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Dec. 9, 2025, launching the Landbank Innovative Financing Thrust Towards Inclusive National Growth thru MSMEs (Lifting MSMEs) Lending Program, which offers tiered financing solutions designed around the varying needs of entrepreneurs — from start-ups to expansion-stage firms.

Under the program, start-up MSMEs may access loans ranging from P100,000 to P500,000, while growing businesses can borrow between P500,000 and P5 million. Enterprises ready to scale up may secure financing of up to P50 million. The loan packages feature flexible repayment terms and a range of collateral options, including real estate mortgages and credit guarantees.

Beyond financing, Landbank committed to providing financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and business development training, as well as promoting digital onboarding and financial technology solutions to improve MSMEs’ access to formal banking services.

DTI will complement these efforts through its Negosyo Centers, delivering training in entrepreneurship, digital marketing, and product development. The agency will also help identify and endorse qualified borrowers, prioritizing women-led enterprises, young entrepreneurs, market vendors, and franchising ventures.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque, in a statement, said the initiative addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing MSMEs — access to financing.

“The very name ‘Lifting’ describes our goal: to lift, to empower, and to open doors for the backbone of our economy, our beloved MSMEs,” Roque said, noting that the program is intended to give entrepreneurs the “breathing room to innovate, hire more people, and strengthen their operations.”

She added that the partnership reflects the administration’s development agenda, describing it as “Bagong Pilipinas in action — government and institutions working together so opportunities reach the people who need them most.”

The program’s launch drew more than 200 MSME representatives from Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan and Cavite, marking the start of its nationwide rollout. / KOC