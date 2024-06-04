Landbank launches digital deposit account for OFWs

LAND Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) is launching its new GoBayani savings account designed to financially empower overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and overseas Filipinos with secure and reliable banking services.

Landbank GoBayani is a digital deposit account that provides Filipinos abroad access to the bank’s digital banking services and conveniently perform their transactions online, such as sending money to their families via fund transfer.

Account holders can also perform e-commerce transactions and receive remittances via Visa Direct through Visa partners abroad.

GoBayani users can also digitally pay bills and other dues, which will soon include monthly contributions to Pag-Ibig Fund, Social Security System (SSS), and PhilHealth.

Landbank is set to visit overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in June to promote Landbank GoBayani and other digital banking services.

Open GoBayani account

Overseas Filipinos can fully open a Landbank GoBayani savings account with no initial deposit and maintaining balance via their smartphones within minutes, through the new straight-through account opening feature of the Landbank Mobile Banking App (MBA).

Aside from GoBayani, customers can also open a Landbank Piso Plus basic deposit account and a regular Landbank Visa debit account through the MBA to help build their savings and start their financial journey.

The Landbank MBA is a free application that offers seamless and convenient online fund transfers, bills payment, balance inquiry, and salary loan services. Using the MBA, customers also enjoy free fund transfers to other banks via InstaPay and PESONet for the first three transactions in a day worth P1,000 and below.

To open an account, interested clients need only their smartphones downloaded with the latest version of the Landbank MBA, a secure Internet connection, and any of the following valid identification cards: Philippine passport, driver’s license, Social Security System, Unified Multi-Purpose Identification, Professional Regulation Commission, or Philippine Identification System. / PR