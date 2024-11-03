Landbank offers financial aid program for farmers, agrarian beneficiaries

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) has introduced a new financial assistance scheme aimed at enhancing farmers’ production and increasing their income.

Landbank’s Agrisenso program is designed to provide financial assistance and support specifically for farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), according to Eulalio Lagapa Jr., head of the Cebu South Lending Center.

The program allows farmers to borrow funds for their needs, such as purchasing inputs, upgrading equipment, or expanding their operations.

The program is tailored to meet the specific financial requirements of the agricultural sector, making it easier for farmers to secure loans at competitive rates.

Lagapa, in a statement, said the Agrisenso program is designed to consolidate and improve the implementation of previous

financing efforts.

He said the program encompasses larger enterprises as Landbank aims to serve all segments of the agricultural value chain.

Existing beneficiaries of ARBs and Sikat Saka—programs designed to support small rice and corn farmers in their production activities—are also eligible for assistance.

Applicants are encouraged to consult with Landbank to understand the specifics of the program and confirm

their eligibility.

Lagapa said the basis for financing are the cost of production and equity of the farmers and large enterprises.

“Landbank has enough funding as in fact naggahin og P10 billion para maggamit nationwide,” Lagapa said.

Key requirements include an endorsement from an affiliated association or cooperative, as cluster farming is a priority for Agrisenso.

In a report by the Philippine News Agency on Sept. 17, Agrisenso loans are offered at an annual interest rate of seven percent, which is competitive within agricultural lending schemes and intended to be accessible to farmers aiming to increase productivity.

According to Lagapa, the initiative aligns with the government’s goal to enhance food security and support agrarian reforms by fostering cooperative-based and sustainable farming practices. / CDF