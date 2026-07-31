LandBank rolls out ID-free account opening via PSA verification

STATE-OWNED Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) now allows the opening of an account even without presenting a physical card.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, 2026, the bank said it recently rolled out a new identity verification feature powered by the National ID system.

Through facial biometric authentication linked to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) National ID Authentication Services, customers may securely verify their identity using the biometric information associated with their National ID registration.

This allows for a faster, more convenient account opening experience, particularly for individuals who may not have immediate access to physical identification cards.

The service is available through the LandBank Mobile Banking App (MBA) and across its 616 branches nationwide.

Customers can conveniently open an account online through the MBA or visit any LandBank branch, where personnel can assist them in completing their identity verification through facial biometric authentication.

The initiative is part of the bank’s efforts to expand access to banking services. / PNA