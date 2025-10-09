LandBank rolls out new lending program to empower MSMEs

STATE-RUN Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) rolled out a new lending program to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and their partner financial institutions with accessible financing and capacity-building support.

In a statement on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, the bank said LandBank’s Innovative Financing Thrust Towards Inclusive National Growth thru Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, or the Lifting MSMEs Lending Program, allows eligible borrowers to use loan proceeds for working capital, business expansion, equipment purchase or upgrade, renovation, digitalization, franchising, export and trade finance and green or sustainable projects.

The program offers three loan packages.

The start-up loan, ranging from P100,000 to P500,000, is designed for start-ups and micro-enterprises with less than one year of operation.

It comes with free financial literacy training, minimal collateral requirements and low welcome interest rates.

For micro and small enterprises with at least one year in operation, LandBank said the step-up loan provides between P500,000 and P5 million in financing, with added benefits such as free training, interest rate reductions, provision of Point-of-Sale terminal and eligibility to transition to higher financing.

The level-up loan, meanwhile, which is available to small and medium enterprises with more than three years of operations, offers up to P50 million.

It provides strategic funding to scale businesses further, coupled with lower interest rates and access to a LandBank corporate credit card.

Under the program, LandBank also extends a rediscounting line to credit cooperatives, rural banks and micro-finance institutions that provide loan services to MSMEs to boost their lending capacity, covering up to 85 percent of outstanding receivables.

Interested borrowers may apply for the Lifting MSMEs Lending Program through the bank’s Business Loan Application portal, an online platform where loan applicants can directly submit their applications without the need for manual intervention.

The portal allows applicants to complete application forms, upload required documents and track the status of their application. It is accessible 24/7 through the LandBank website at https://www.landbank.com. / PNA