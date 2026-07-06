LandBank to make online fund transfers free starting July 7

LANDBANK will make all online fund transfers free starting July 7, 2026, enabling retail clients to send money at no cost via the LandBank Mobile Banking App (MBA) and iAccess for InstaPay and PESONet transactions.

The zero-fee policy also extends to Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) clients worldwide.

Building directly on its initiative launched on June 1 to waive fees for eligible person-to-government (P2G) transactions via QRPh, LandBank is taking the next step by eliminating fees for retail transactions. This marks another significant milestone in its drive toward a fully integrated, cost-free digital banking ecosystem.

Through a single account, clients can now manage both personal finances and government transactions seamlessly and entirely free of charge, underscoring the Bank’s public service mandate and steadfast commitment to delivering accessible digital financial services for the nation.

“Every peso saved on transfer fees is a peso that Filipino families can spend on their daily needs and that businesses can reinvest in growth. LandBank once again is leading by example and I hope all financial institutions will continue lowering or removing the cost of digital transactions for every Filipino," said LandBank Chairman and Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go.

The move is part of a broader effort to accelerate digital financial inclusion and ensure affordable, efficient banking services for all Filipinos.

LandBank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz underscored the initiative’s direct impact on everyday financial needs.

“By expanding our zero-fee digital framework from government payments to everyday retail transfers, we want to ensure that our banking services directly uplift our workers, small business owners, and overseas Filipinos,” Ortiz said. “Our focus remains on keeping our platforms secure, reliable, and accessible to everyone, helping our clients stay connected to their families and businesses without the burden of extra costs.”

This comprehensive zero-fee framework supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen digital financial services and expand access to efficient, affordable, and accessible banking services for all Filipinos. Likewise, it is aligned with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Circular No. 1238. (PR)