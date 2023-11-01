LandBank waives fees for fund transfers below P1K

LAND Bank of the Philippines clients can now enjoy free online fund transfers to other banks via InstaPay and PesoNet for transactions worth P1,000 and below effective Nov. 1, 2023.

For interbank fund transfers amounting to more than P1,000, customers can continue to enjoy a lowered fixed transaction fee of P15 from the previous rate of P25.

Landbank clients can enjoy the waived transfer fee for their first three online fund transfers/transactions in a day via the Landbank Mobile Banking App (MBA) and the bank’s online retail banking channel, iAccess.

Fund transfers from and to Landbank and Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) accounts, regardless of the amount, remain free of charge.