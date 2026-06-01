Landbank waives fees for online gov’t payments

STATE-OWNED Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) will waive convenience fees for select online government payments made through QRPh from June 1 to Dec. 31, 2026, in a bid to make public transactions more affordable and accessible.

Under the initiative, eligible person-to-government (P2G) payments made via QRPh will carry zero Landbank fees. The waiver covers transactions through the Sandbank Link.BizPortal QRPh option, QRPh standees at participating government offices and government agency websites that use Link.BizPortal via QRPh as the payment method.

The program applies to payments made to participating national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, local government units, water districts and state universities and colleges. Transactions may include payments for police clearances, real property taxes, business permits, apostille certificates and other government fees.

Finance Secretary and Landbank chair Frederick Go said the move will make government transactions more affordable and convenient for the public, while supporting broader efforts to bring government services closer to citizens through digital platforms.

Landbank president and chief executive officer Lynette Ortiz said the fee waiver is intended to encourage greater use of digital payments and expand financial inclusion by making government services more accessible.

The initiative also supports the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport Program, which aims to help Filipinos cope with rising costs and economic pressures.

The bank clarified that the waiver applies only to eligible QRPh transactions. Charges imposed by merchants, service providers, or payments made through other channels will remain in effect.

The program follows the bank’s recent reduction of InstaPay transfer fees from P15 to P8, which took effect on May 21. / KOC