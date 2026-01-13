Landfill collapse raises questions on oversight

CEBU City Councilor Joel Garganera has slammed the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 over the deadly collapse of the Binaliw landfill, explicitly blaming the agency for failing to monitor the facility before the tragedy.

The collapse on Jan. 8, 2026, which claimed several lives and left dozens more missing, has triggered a high-level probe ordered by Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla, but Garganera contends the disaster signals a fundamental failure of regulation by the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

WARNING SIGNS IGNORED? The issues plaguing the Binaliw facility, operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (Piwsi), are not new. Garganera pointed out that concerns about the site date back to 2017. It was originally applied for as a materials recovery facility — a plant designed to sort recyclables — but it later operated as a full-scale landfill.

BLAME GAME: WHO’S RESPONSIBLE? A sharp divide has emerged regarding who should have prevented the collapse. Garganera argued that the DENR 7, specifically its EMB 7, bears the major responsibility. He explained that while local governments handle waste collection and traffic outside, authority shifts to the DENR 7 once garbage enters the facility.

“Once it is inside the landfill, we no longer have the power to stop operations,” Garganera said. He slammed the agency for “not doing their job” regarding safety compliance and geotechnical assessments.

Meanwhile, the Center for Trade Union and Human Rights stated the collapse “did not come as a surprise.” The group cited a garbage mound nearing 20 stories high and recent environmental factors like earthquakes and typhoons as hazards that were ignored. They allege negligence by both the private operator and government agencies, including the Department of Labor and Employment.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET. A critical question remains regarding the timeline of the government’s response. Garganera questioned why it took the DENR 7 to issue a cease and desist order on Monday, Jan. 12, nearly 100 hours after the incident. He argued that earlier action — or strict continuous monitoring before the tragedy — could have prevented the disaster.

The status of the “lacking or not disclosed” geotechnical assessments mentioned by Garganera remains unclear. These technical reports are essential for understanding if the land was ever stable enough to hold such a massive volume of waste.

WHAT’S AT STAKE. Beyond the immediate loss of life, the collapse has created a waste disposal crisis for Metro Cebu. The landfill receives about 1,000 tons of garbage daily from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. Cebu City alone accounts for roughly 600 tons of that volume.

With the facility now closed for everything except rescue and cleanup, the metro faces a logistical nightmare in finding alternative disposal sites. The Cebu City Council has already declared a state of calamity to address the emergency.

THE POLITICAL ANGLE. The incident has intensified calls for accountability and a shift in policy. Garganera explicitly blamed both the EMB 7 and the Binaliw landfill operator Piwsi, saying, “The blood is in their hands.” He used the tragedy to renew calls for sustainable waste management solutions, asserting that landfills are not the answer.

WHAT’S NEXT. Immediate efforts are focused on the rescue and retrieval of the more than 25 missing workers. On Tuesday, Jan. 13, Lotilla directed his department to pursue long-term solutions. He ordered technical teams to conduct a rapid appraisal of a collapsed landfill within 72 hours to determine damage and risks, including engineering, environmental and geotechnical concerns such as waste pile stability and drainage conditions.

The DENR Central Office is also coordinating with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local officials to clear obstacles to alternative disposal sites after the landfill’s closure disrupted city waste collection. A technical conference will also be held with Piwsi, which was directed to submit a rehabilitation and mitigation plan within 90 days addressing mound stability, leachate control and other measures to prevent a repeat incident. / CAV, EHP WITH SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES