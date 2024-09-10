Landfill lacks storm drain, proper road

THE Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) has reported that the sanitary landfill in Barangay Binaliw lacks a storm drain and a proper road for trucks.

However, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that it was too early to issue citations or notice of violations to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS).

Garcia, in a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, said he will inspect the site on Thursday, Sept. 12, and talk with PWS on how to address the residents’ pressing concerns, such as the stench coming from dumped garbage.

When he visited the area last week, Garcia said he didn’t enter the landfill since he didn’t inform PWS ahead of time.

He said management already knows about his visit on Sept. 12 so he should be able to see the site for himself.

According to the Cenro report, the road going to the top of the landfill is too steep for trucks to climb. Trucks have no choice but to leave the garbage in a holding area, which is the source of the foul odor.

“Ihabwa na sa usa ka area sa ubos. Diha moalisngaw ang baho (The garbage is unloaded in one area. That’s where the stench comes from),” said Garcia.

The Cenro report also stated the lack of storm drains, leading to rainwater mixing with garbage.

A storm drain is a network of structures, channels and underground pipes that carry rain water to water bodies, according to www.fairfaxcounty.gov.

Last Sept. 3, the City Council held an executive session with the PWS in attendance to address concerns at the landfill.

City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. accused PWS of ignoring the problems, pointing out that the latter was in the defensive.

City Councilor Joel Garganera, for his part, criticized PWS for talking but not taking action.

Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros echoed their sentiments, expressing dissatisfaction with PWS’ answers.

Kevin Matthew Shao, PWS representative, told the council that there was no way the issues could be addressed overnight. However, he promised to take action on the residents’ concerns.

Shao acknowledged that odors are common in waste management.

With regards to the stench emanating from the site, Shao attributed it to rainwater mixing with the waste.

“Although we do spray these, we also have to take into consideration that once iukay ang basura (the garbage is unloaded) and we have to file accordingly, diha mugawas ang baho (the odor will come out),” said Shao.

Shao said that when it rains, the trucks stay in a holding area before loading the garbage into the material recovery facility. That process alone produces, odor, he said.

Last Sept. 2,156 members of the Sta. Ana Homeowners Association in Binaliw submitted a petition to Garcia, urging the City to take action on the stench.

Bebing Leogan, association president, said they do not have any problems with PWS operating a landfill in the mountain barangay; however, they want the company to get rid of the foul odor.

Leogan described it as something similar to a decaying animal corpse.

Garcia then tasked Cenro head Reymarr Hijara to look into the matter between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5.

When asked about possible measures to address the stench from the landfill, Garcia said that it was too early to determine a course of action since PWS complied with the required permits, including the environmental compliance certificate.