Landfill tragedy exposes lapses

CEBU City officials admitted serious gaps in disaster preparedness following the deadly Binaliw landfill collapse on Jan. 8, 2026, that killed 36 workers.

The incident prompted the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 20, to acknowledge critical deficiencies in equipment, training and waste disposal planning while facing a looming garbage crisis due to the facility’s closure.

The big question

How will the City Government address these systemic failures to prevent future catastrophes and solve an impending garbage crisis?

Flaws in emergency response

The collapse exposed several vulnerabilities in the City’s ability to handle large-scale disasters. Councilor Winston Pepito warned in a privilege speech that if the City struggled to respond to a single landfill collapse, it would be even more vulnerable in the event of a major earthquake or a disaster involving multiple collapsed structures.

“We owe it to our constituents, and to those who lost their lives, to ensure that we are better prepared in the future,” Pepito said.

Officials identified specific operational weaknesses during the review. Search and rescue operations were slowed by a shortage of heavy and specialized equipment needed for complex and hazardous rescue work. Despite the courage and professionalism of the responders, the City lacked the advanced technical skills and disaster-specific training necessary for incidents of this magnitude.

For his part, Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, previously noted that assistance eventually arrived to provide necessary heavy machinery, but the initial response was hampered by these shortages.

The council has called for an executive session with key city departments to assess these weaknesses in inter-agency coordination and plan urgent investments in integrated disaster response systems.

Urgent search

The City faces an ongoing challenge in managing its waste following the closure of the Binaliw landfill. The Environmental Management Bureau 7 has issued a cease and desist order against the operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., due to imminent environmental and safety risks. This closure revealed an overreliance on a single facility and insufficient long-term planning for disposal alternatives.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado granted a 30-day window for Cebu City to divert garbage to a private landfill in Barangay Polog. However, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival cautioned that this arrangement is only a temporary fix.

“Consolacion is also being used as a dumping site by other local government units,” Archival said.

The facility’s capacity is already straining, prompting concerns about leachate, odor and environmental compliance.

Cebu City’s volume of waste remains high, underscored by the recent Sinulog Festival cleanup, which generated nearly 700 to 1,000 tons of garbage. Archival said that bins were limited along the route to encourage proper disposal and collected plastics are set to be recycled.

Honoring the responders

As the City navigates these challenges, officials formally recognized the efforts of those who worked at the collapse site. The council passed resolutions commending the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, neighboring local government rescue units, the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Philippine Red Cross, Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation, military and coast guard units, barangay responders and volunteer groups for their roles in the rescue and containment operations.

Investigation and reform efforts continue as the City aims to honor the victims by ensuring future safety and stability.

What’s next

To address the disaster preparedness gaps, the council moved to call for an executive session involving the Office of the Mayor and key departments to determine urgent investments in equipment and training.

The City Government is in urgent talks with landfill operators in Bogo City, Minglanilla and Aloguinsan to prevent a potential waste management crisis before the 30-day deadline in Consolacion expires. / CAV