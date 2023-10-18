Landmasters beats Efficascent, leads 1-0 in SHABAA Finals

THE Cebu Landmasters-2003 are just a win away from adding another title to their trophy collection, as the team walloped the Efficascent Boost-BRC-2010, 88-53, in Game 1 of the 26th Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Eager to show they remain the undisputed kings of this division, the 2003 players dug deep and took full control of the game in the second period, where they outscored 2010, 27-15, to build a 46-27 lead at halftime. There was no looking back after that for 2003, as they raised the lead to a high of 42, 88-46, to send a clear message to their opponents.

Justin Huang had 26 points and nine rebounds for 2003, while Daryle Tan collected a massive double-double of 23 points and 22 rebounds to go with eight assists, two steals and three blocks.

Wilmer Ong had 17 points and 11 boards, while Moncrief Rogado chimed in with his 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Gabe Branzuela led 2010 with 21 points, but the team couldn’t break through 2003’s defense, finishing the game with a paltry shooting percentage of 22.9.