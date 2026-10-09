Landslide buries family

Pulangbato Barangay Captain John Barry Miñoza said soil and rocks slid onto two houses, burying the four relatives as heavy rain fell.

Rescue operations slowed

Rescuers pulled Xian from the debris at 1:45 p.m. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival because of his injuries.

Julie was rescued at 2:26 p.m. and continued receiving medical treatment.

Rescuers temporarily suspended operations when they saw that soil continued to slide from higher ground. Barangay Councilor Clyde Limpag, co-chairperson of the barangay disaster management committee, said the continuing movement threatened rescue volunteers.

Kayden was recovered at 4:24 p.m. without signs of life, while Judith’s body was retrieved at 5:43 p.m.

Julie’s husband and Judith’s son were reportedly at work when the landslide struck, leaving the women and children at home.

Evacuations and assistance

Miñoza said the barangay ordered nearby families to evacuate because the slope remained unstable. The evacuees were taken to the barangay gym.

An initial report from the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) recorded 29 affected houses, two of which were destroyed.

Residents of the remaining 27 houses were ordered to evacuate. The landslide affected 35 families, comprising 137 individuals.

DSWS personnel interviewed and verified the 35 families. The City will provide hot meals for three days, while the agency recommended additional food assistance and relief goods for the affected families.

The DSWS also recommended P20,000 in financial assistance for the family of eachof the three fatalities and P20,000 for each owner of an affected structure.

Personnel from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau 7 were expected to assess the slope’s stability. Limpag said the barangay was coordinating with the Cebu City Government to determine whether residents could safely remain in the area or would need to be relocated.

Family tried to flee

Rio Tatoy, 33, a cousin of Julie, told Superbalita Cebu that the four relatives were eating lunch together in one house when the landslide struck.

The family reportedly tried to flee but was overtaken by the landslide, he said.

Tatoy said the family had lived in the area for a long time and was accustomed to occasional soil movement on the slope. They never expected a landslide of such magnitude, he said.

“It was really because of the heavy downpour. Who would have thought this would happen? We’ve lived here a long time. We’re natives here. We didn’t expect something like this. The soil would slide, but only a little, never this bad,” Tatoy said in Cebuano.

He said the affected houses were part of a compound occupied by relatives.

Edgar Arias, a neighbor, said he had seen signs of unstable soil before the landslide. He said the upper portion of the slope appeared unstable and the ground seemed to have shifted, leading him to fear that the slope would eventually give way.

Arias said heavy rain worsened the situation until the soil collapsed onto the houses below. He said he had tried to warn others, but it was unclear whether the family heard him.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the landslide pending a technical assessment.

Rain and landslide history

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Cebu and the rest of the province on Friday.

Pagasa expected partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers or thunderstorms on Saturday, Oct. 10, as the Intertropical Convergence Zone continued to affect the Visayas.

Pagasa has warned that persistent or heavy rain can trigger flash floods and landslides, especially in areas with unstable slopes.

Pulangbato has experienced landslides before. In August 2023, a rain-triggered landslide in Sitio Riverside displaced at least six families.

Friday’s landslide came more than nine months after a massive collapse at a landfill in Binaliw, another mountain barangay in Cebu City. On Jan. 8, the collapse buried parts of the landfill’s staff housing and office, killing 36 people and injuring 18.

Authorities have yet to say when residents of the affected area will be allowed to return home.