Landslide closes road; clearing ops ongoing

The Manipis Road in Talisay City, Cebu, will be closed to motorists after a landslide occurred in the area on early Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

The landslide, which began around 2 a.m. at the viewing deck, continued for several hours.

No injuries or damage to homes were reported.

Resident Heubert Cabuenas said the road, often used as an alternative route to Toledo City, left many motorists stranded, as drivers were forced to turn back and take the Naga-Uling Road instead.

As of press time, members of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) were still clearing the affected area.

Road closure

In a meeting with Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority chief Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak and DPWH first district engineer Leslie Molina, they announced that Manipis Road will remain closed for at least a week for clearing operations.

“During the meeting, it was announced that the closure may possibly be extended for another week. The reason for the one-week extension is the large volume of soil and rocks that have fallen in the area,” Tumulak said in Cebuano, adding that the volume of the soil and rocks can be estimated at around 750 trucks.

Tumulak further said, “Because of the massive amount of debris, the cleanup operations will definitely be extended for another week. We urge our fellow citizens to avoid passing through that area because even after the cleanup, it won’t be immediately opened officially as a thorough inspection will still be carried out.”

He urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes, adding that they want to prioritize the safety of everyone.

A similar landslide also occurred in Sitio Langoyon, Barangay Manipis, Talisay last year. / DVG, CDF