Landslide hits Barangay Kalunasan

UP TO 10 houses were affected by a landslide in Sitio Lokana, Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City, following continuous rain on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

The landslide, which forced dozens of residents to flee, completely destroyed two homes, while eight others sustained heavy cracks, rendering them uninhabitable.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Emergency responders evacuated more than 40 individuals to Kalunasan Elementary School as a safety precaution.

Samuel Eran, 55, one of the displaced residents, said he noticed the ground shifting as early as 1 p.m.

“We went out and headed to a safe place with my wife and grandchild,” Eran said in Cebuano.

By 3 p.m., as the rain persisted, Eran’s house slid toward a nearby creek. The family was unable to save any of their belongings.

Eran is now appealing for government assistance and the repair of weak ripraps along the riverbank.

Barangay Kalunasan officials have provided initial food packs to the victims.

Meanwhile, authorities have strictly prohibited residents from returning to the site, noting that the soil remains unstable.

Minor landslides were also reported in the mountain villages of Budlaan, Mabini, Buot-Taup, Sapangdaku, Guba and Sirao due to the inclement weather. / JDG