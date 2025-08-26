Landslide injures habal-habal driver

A LANDSLIDE in Sitio Bamboo, Barangay Campo 4, injured a habal-habal driver on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, while he was on his way home.

The driver, whose name was withheld, was hit by rolling rocks. He had just finished a trip and was on his way back to Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City when the incident happened.

City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority head Jonathan Tumulak confirmed the incident.

Tumulak said the driver sustained injuries to his head and body.

He was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition as of this writing.

Tumulak warned motorists to be careful when using the Toledo Wharf Road.

He said drivers should avoid the road during heavy rains to prevent accidents.

The landslide happened during a downpour which caused rocks to fall from the slope. / ANV