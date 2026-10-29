LANY cancels Davao concert

American pop band LANY has canceled its scheduled Davao concert due to what it described as “safety concerns and production issues.”

The band was set to perform at the Crocodile Park Concert Grounds in Davao on Nov. 14 as part of its world tour.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding,” read part of a statement posted by Live Nation Philippines on its social media pages.

LANY is also scheduled to perform at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena on Nov. 6 and 12, and at the Philippine Arena in Manila on Nov. 7 and 8.

The band is known for its hit songs “ILYSB,” “Mean It” and “Malibu Nights.” / TRC