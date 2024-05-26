Lapu, Cebu police clearance transactions unavailable due to security ‘disturbance’ 

MULTIPLE local police stations in Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu province are affected by the recent National Police Clearance System (NPCS) public advisory regarding a "system breach" since May 20, 2024.

Included in the affected police stations are Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3, Guadalupe Police Station 9, Carcar City Police Station, and Danao City Police Station.

The police stations have individually posted an advisory on their Facebook pages informing the public about their current situation.

In a report by SunStar Manila on May 23, 2024, online services were suspended by the Philippine National Police (PNP) as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of the citizens and authorities.

Reportedly, an identified “threat actor" who has also hacked into other government agencies is the source of the contravention, said PNP chief of the Public Information Office, Colonel Jean Fajardo.

Reportedly, these government agencies are the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Authorities are asking for the patience and understanding of those who want to process their police clearances.

However, a resident from Lapu-Lapu City has raised concerns about the system disturbance.

“We all know that obtaining a police clearance is necessary to apply for jobs, particularly those involving government identification cards,” said "Jelie," 22, a resident from Lapu-Lapu.

Jelie added that the halt in the issuance of police clearances will make things more difficult for first-time job seekers and will adversely affect graduating students if not resolved sooner.

Another resident from Dungguan, Danao City, Mary Grace, said that it might “disrupt the chances of getting the job during the hiring process."

She also suggested that authorities should coordinate with companies if this matter continues to persist. (DPC)